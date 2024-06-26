178/366. Fiona.

Previous
178/366. This beauty is Fiona, one of our longest visiting friends. She's a blue bar with white speckles on top of her head and really pretty eyes.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
