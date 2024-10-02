Day 276/366. Sean came for his tea! I can't tell you how much I love this pigeon ❤️

Previous
Day 276/366. I forgot to get a picture today so luckily I'd taken one of Sean who'd come for his tea! I can't tell you how much I love this pigeon ❤️
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Samantha W

@fairynormal
Just a middle aged, menopausal, happy snapper!
