Photo 2516
Just Too Cute
This little cottontail was not very wary of the three of us with our long lenses. We got some great shots as it nibbled the grasses.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
nature
,
bunny
,
rabbit
,
mammal
,
cottontail
