Previous
Photo 2557
Ocean View
One of the views from Marginal Way walkway, Ogunquit, ME.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th September 2024 8:21am
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
ocean
,
landscape
,
wildflowers
,
shoreline
,
maine
,
asters
