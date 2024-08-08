Sign up
Previous
Photo 2522
Moss on Moss
There were lots of vivid green rocks on the Equinox Pond Trail. I especially liked this one with two layers of moss.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
1
1
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
iPhone XS
6th August 2024 1:20pm
nature
green
rock
moss
vermont
Junan Heath
Beautiful find and shot!
August 8th, 2024
