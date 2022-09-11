Sign up
Photo 1285
Country Cottage
This charming flint cottage is owned by a landscape gardener - and he's agreed to give me some advice on my jungle!
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
8
1
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I can't believe I'm in my 7th year here - I didn't think I'd make it through Year 1.
1702
photos
198
followers
170
following
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
Views
8
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
11th September 2022 5:42pm
Mags
ace
He must have a gorgeous garden, if those flowers are any indication.
September 12th, 2022
FBailey
ace
@marlboromaam
Oh he does indeed - this shot does not do it justice at all. The front is dripping with wisteria and honeysuckle in the spring, am deeply envious!
September 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
@fbailey
Ask him to let you shoot his garden. Tell him he'll be famous! =)
September 12th, 2022
FBailey
ace
@marlboromaam
I'll try the next time I go past!
September 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
@fbailey
Of course, we'll expect your garden to transform when you take his advice. =)
September 12th, 2022
FBailey
ace
@marlboromaam
oh I wish!!
September 12th, 2022
Linda Godwin
It’s so lush and full. Definitely has a green thumb
September 12th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
So pretty ❤️
September 12th, 2022
