Country Cottage by fbailey
Photo 1285

Country Cottage

This charming flint cottage is owned by a landscape gardener - and he's agreed to give me some advice on my jungle!
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
I can't believe I'm in my 7th year here - I didn't think I'd make it through Year 1. I am surprised and extremely...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
He must have a gorgeous garden, if those flowers are any indication.
September 12th, 2022  
FBailey ace
@marlboromaam Oh he does indeed - this shot does not do it justice at all. The front is dripping with wisteria and honeysuckle in the spring, am deeply envious!
September 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
@fbailey Ask him to let you shoot his garden. Tell him he'll be famous! =)
September 12th, 2022  
FBailey ace
@marlboromaam I'll try the next time I go past!
September 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
@fbailey Of course, we'll expect your garden to transform when you take his advice. =)
September 12th, 2022  
FBailey ace
@marlboromaam oh I wish!!
September 12th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
It’s so lush and full. Definitely has a green thumb
September 12th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
So pretty ❤️
September 12th, 2022  
