Photo 1459
Photobomber
Not so much smelling the flowers but trying to eat them - no cat was harmed, roses are not toxic (I had to Google it)!
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat!
1930
photos
192
followers
112
following
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
23rd March 2024 10:30am
rose
,
frozen
,
sphynx
,
malachi
