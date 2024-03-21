Sign up
Previous
Photo 1458
Roses are Red
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
4
4
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat!
1928
photos
192
followers
112
following
399% complete
View this month »
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
21st March 2024 9:39am
Tags
ice
,
flowers
,
frozen
Mags
ace
WOW! Frozen and captured very well too.
March 21st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
They look lovely with their muted shapes and colours. Must have been fun to play with. :)
March 21st, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful fav! :)
March 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely captured within the ice and by you.
March 21st, 2024
