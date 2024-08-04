Sign up
Photo 1475
My little BBC (beautiful Border Collie)
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
2
3
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
1946
photos
192
followers
114
following
404% complete
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
312
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
4th August 2024 12:51pm
Tags
collie
,
dulcie
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely pet portrait
August 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Such a sweet face!
August 4th, 2024
