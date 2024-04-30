Previous
Little Old Lady by fbailey
Photo 1468

Little Old Lady

30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
402% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Such a great photo of this wonderful "old" girl.
April 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a beautiful portrait in amongst the bluebells.
April 30th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful pet portrait
April 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet portrait ! fav
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise