Natural Curves by fbailey
Photo 1467

Natural Curves

My seat in the woods (and no, I haven't made it bend like that!)
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
Islandgirl ace
Nice woodsy scene, love the log!
April 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
How unusual! Great find and capture.
April 28th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool find!
April 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find ! ( and I will believe you !! )
April 28th, 2024  
