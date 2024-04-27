Sign up
Previous
Photo 1467
Natural Curves
My seat in the woods (and no, I haven't made it bend like that!)
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
4
4
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
1937
photos
193
followers
113
following
401% complete
View this month »
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
27th April 2024 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Nice woodsy scene, love the log!
April 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
How unusual! Great find and capture.
April 28th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool find!
April 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find ! ( and I will believe you !! )
April 28th, 2024
