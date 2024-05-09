Sign up
Photo 1470
Smelling like the flowers
Merlin in the wild garlic - and that's just how he smelt going home!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
Views
12
Comments
7
7
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105FN
Taken
8th May 2024 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garlic
,
merlin
,
pom
Rob Z
ace
Oh Gosh FB. Does this gorgeous photo mean you have a new addition to your family? What a little darling. :)
May 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous shot of this little sweetie.
May 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
May 9th, 2024
FBailey
ace
@robz
Hi Rob, I've had him for nearly 3 yrs now but don't often take pictures of him. He'd had a couple of homes previously and he's a v anxious little chap. Doesn't often relax enough outside for photos sadly.
May 9th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
What a sweet portrait. fav
May 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous
May 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet portrait , and no denying to where he had been !!
May 9th, 2024
