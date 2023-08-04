Previous
Sleepy Sphynx by fbailey
Photo 1394

Sleepy Sphynx

He curls up in the pouch of my fleece and falls asleep like a small joey :) He's grey with wrinkles - we are so alike!
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Cute shot
August 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! That's so sweet! I can't compare myself to my fur child with exception that we can both be stubborn. =)
August 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
awwww beautiful Felicity
August 4th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Lovely photo, his skin gives an interesting silvery sheen
August 4th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
August 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise