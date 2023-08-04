Sign up
Photo 1394
Sleepy Sphynx
He curls up in the pouch of my fleece and falls asleep like a small joey :) He's grey with wrinkles - we are so alike!
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat!
Tags
sphynx
Dawn
ace
Cute shot
August 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! That's so sweet! I can't compare myself to my fur child with exception that we can both be stubborn. =)
August 4th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
awwww beautiful Felicity
August 4th, 2023
Christine Louise
Lovely photo, his skin gives an interesting silvery sheen
August 4th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
August 4th, 2023
