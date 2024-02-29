Previous
Next
Happy birthday my love <3 by feedesforges
60 / 365

Happy birthday my love <3

29/02/2024 - Day 60
A special day for me and my family. My daughter's birthday, wich only comes every 4 years !
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Fée des Forges

@feedesforges
I’m a 46 years old french woman, I live in Brittany, and I love photography ! I practiced during 6 years since 2011, then I...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise