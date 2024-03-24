Previous
Flat colored beads by feedesforges
84 / 365

Flat colored beads

Day 84 : 24/03/2024
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Fée des Forges

@feedesforges
I’m a 46 years old french woman, I live in Brittany, and I love photography ! I practiced during 6 years since 2011, then I...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise