Veg box soup in progress by felicityms
Veg box soup in progress

Shallot, butternut squash, heritage carrots (white), potato.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
