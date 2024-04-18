Previous
Cows are back! by felicityms
96 / 365

Cows are back!

The cows (or rather bullocks) have returned to Midsummer Common. Still a bit frisky, but they calm down as they get used to people and bikes.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise