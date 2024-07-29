Previous
All in a row by felicityms
172 / 365

All in a row

But gulls, not ducks. Had a day at the seaside, and even a little swim in the North Sea! Well, the Wash actually, I was at Hunstanton.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise