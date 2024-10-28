Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
209 / 365
Sea spray
The Atlantic was quite boisterous this afternoon. Another photographer to my right got soaked, but I managed to avoid a drenching!
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
209
photos
11
followers
17
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
28th October 2024 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close