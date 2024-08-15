Previous
Mr Straw’s light switch by felicityms
178 / 365

Mr Straw’s light switch

Today I visited Mr Straw’s House in Worksop. An Edwardian semi, left more or less exactly as it was when the last owner died in 1932.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise