Previous
So Cambridge! by felicityms
181 / 365

So Cambridge!

Bike shop on Victoria Avenue, taken from the new Ellimatta coffee shop opposite.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise