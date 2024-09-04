Previous
Donation box by felicityms
184 / 365

Donation box

On the outside wall of the Town Church, St Helier, Jersey. The text says: He who has pity on the poor lends to the Eternal, and He will pay back his good deed.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise