Previous
Busy afternoon by felicityms
201 / 365

Busy afternoon

Cataloguing items from the collection at David Parr House (www.davidparrhouse.org)
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise