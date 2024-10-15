Sign up
201 / 365
Busy afternoon
Cataloguing items from the collection at David Parr House (www.davidparrhouse.org)
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
October 15th, 2024
