Almost sunlight

Living in a different part of town to my childhood home, I have discovered a new part of Sutton Park and rather love going for walks in it when circumstances allow. There are several small lakes in the park - this is one of them and the joyous moment that the sun almost came out and almost reflected on the water. Glad I had my phone with me to capture the rarity. Sooc apart from a little straightening.. yes it really was almost monochrome..!

Hope you are all keeping well. I'm back at school, I've had one jab, got over the effects (!) and already looking forward to Easter.

Thank you thank you for calling by for a peek at my humble offerings, for any comments you leave and for just being there when I pop by. Have a good week. Mwah!