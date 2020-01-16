Previous
16th January 2020 by flaumel
16th January 2020

27th January 2019, my camera was sent to Sweden with Tamron lenses for calibration and I was stuck with old d90. I have learnt how much new camera is helping, but that I still can manage with way older technology :)
