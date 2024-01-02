Previous
Pokemon at the park by flossy13
Pokemon at the park

A brief stop at the playground on our way home from Waratah and Pikachu made an appearance.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Jo Absalom

@flossy13
