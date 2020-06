30 Days Wild 2020

Another windy day and another river shot. Today the river was full at Newnham and I tried to catch the power of the water but without success. Newnham, which sits at the bottom of a horseshoe bend in the river, is about 3 miles from where I live and it's much narrower. In fact there used to be a ferry to cross to the other side many years ago. Better on black maybe.