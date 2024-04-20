Previous
No housework today! by flowerfairyann
No housework today!

Beautiful morning = 2 hour walk along the river bank where I heard skylarks and saw a barn owl take off in front of me. No photo of that as I just marvelled in the moment.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
