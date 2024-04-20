Sign up
No housework today!
Beautiful morning = 2 hour walk along the river bank where I heard skylarks and saw a barn owl take off in front of me. No photo of that as I just marvelled in the moment.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
1358
photos
30
followers
22
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A145R
Taken
20th April 2024 11:24am
Tags
walk
,
spring
,
river
