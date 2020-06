30 Days Wild 2020

I'm assuming this is giant hogweed as it was absolutely massive. I didn't go near, as it has a fearsome reputation, and took my photo at a distance.

A filler for yesterday as I did my social bubble thing, visiting my son and girlfriend's house (they moved out in February). We sat in their garden with tea and cake and they showed me their wildflower seeded area - my only bit of wild yesterday. Lovely.