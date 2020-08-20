Previous
Fruit harvest by flowerfairyann
Photo 1159

Fruit harvest

Picked plums before breakfast to make chutney with Kerry, along with a few blackberries and some windfalls to cook down and freeze for the winter. It's a busy day in my kitchen!
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
