Photo 1159
Fruit harvest
Picked plums before breakfast to make chutney with Kerry, along with a few blackberries and some windfalls to cook down and freeze for the winter. It's a busy day in my kitchen!
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
Tags
fruit
,
feelslikeautumn
