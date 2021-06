30 Days Wild 1 - Vetch

This is growing along the wire fence between my garden and the field and looked so pretty in the sunshine. The flowers aren't much bigger than my little finger nail.

Watched some honey bees on the alliums for a while, checked out the very dodgy jackdaw's stick nest in the barn above the cattle water tank (hope they make it out before it collapses completely) and listened to the birds in the garden. So good to feel warm and see the sunshine at last.