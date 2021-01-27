Previous
Rainbow Bee-eater flight by flyrobin
Rainbow Bee-eater flight

I'm still focusing on capturing Rainbow Bee-eaters in flight. They'll leave within the next few weeks and return up north with their young.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia
Peter Dulis ace
So unusual
January 27th, 2021  
