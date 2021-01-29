Previous
Rainbow Bee-eater preening by flyrobin
Photo 1053

Rainbow Bee-eater preening

The Rainbow Bee-eaters spent a lot of time preening today - I suspect the entrance to the burrow is a bit muddy!
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
