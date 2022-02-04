Sign up
Photo 1281
Superb fairy wren male
I loved the range of colours in the background as well as the tiny wren
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Robyn
@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
4th February 2022 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
