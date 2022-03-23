Previous
Next
Eating with his mouth open! by flyrobin
Photo 1304

Eating with his mouth open!

An Australian ringneck parrot
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
You did well to get so close. I've not noticed the red patch above the beak before. Nice one!
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise