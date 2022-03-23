Sign up
Photo 1304
Eating with his mouth open!
An Australian ringneck parrot
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Robyn
@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made.
1305
photos
81
followers
106
following
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
23rd March 2022 9:57am
Tags
birds
,
parrot
Wylie
ace
You did well to get so close. I've not noticed the red patch above the beak before. Nice one!
April 9th, 2022
