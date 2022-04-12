Previous
Kingfisher beauty by flyrobin
Kingfisher beauty

I was not expecting to see a kingfisher on the river during April so was delighted to get this shot from my kayak.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
