Photo 1317
Welcome swallow
Taken from my kayak as he touched down very briefly
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
1
0
Robyn
@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
1319
photos
81
followers
106
following
361% complete
Views
4
1
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
13th April 2022 11:22am
View Info
View All
Public
View
birds
Peter
ace
Lovely closeup detail Robyn:)
May 2nd, 2022
