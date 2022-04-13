Previous
Welcome swallow by flyrobin
Photo 1317

Welcome swallow

Taken from my kayak as he touched down very briefly
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Robyn

@flyrobin
I live in the Barossa Valley, South Australia and love the beauty that surrounds us in our world - both natural and man-made. I really...
Peter ace
Lovely closeup detail Robyn:)
May 2nd, 2022  
