Kolo by fortong
Photo 2819

Kolo

sraz u soutoku - nestíhám, všichni jeli tak pomalu, no asi nejeli -moje průměrná rychlost byla víc jak 25 :D
Jeli jsme na ořechov a pak po 1 domů - Jožka moc nestíhal ale moc pěkný cesty
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Katka

@fortong
773% complete

