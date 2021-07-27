Previous
Další by fortong
Photo 2820

Další

pracovní den, řešíme všechno telefonem
Pub kvíz - cestovatelský - trochu zmatená organizace jen 6 týmů a moc nám to nešlo :D vracím se zase v11 :D
Katka

@fortong
