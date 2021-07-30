Previous
Společně by fortong
Společně

Vozíme nať ovcím, Matěj se maskuje -asi něco tuší, řídím ke sklepu,
manipulativní klient a mraky práce, vyzvedla jsem CD ze soudu a Ivet opravila tiskárnu
Katka

@fortong
