Photo 2822
Brambory
Překročili jsme plán :D
mrchy mravenci, společná snídaně a kafe a potom jedu do Brna - David a Kačka
Oběd - raději řízek než kecy, skočila jsem rychle do práce a potom hvězdárna a super divný kočky a zmrzlina a kino. Potom pivko a šup domů ;)
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Katka
@fortong
2822
photos
5
followers
2
following
773% complete
View this month »
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
365
