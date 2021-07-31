Previous
Brambory by fortong
Photo 2822

Brambory

Překročili jsme plán :D
mrchy mravenci, společná snídaně a kafe a potom jedu do Brna - David a Kačka
Oběd - raději řízek než kecy, skočila jsem rychle do práce a potom hvězdárna a super divný kočky a zmrzlina a kino. Potom pivko a šup domů ;)
31st July 2021

Katka

@fortong
773% complete

