Další včelí odpoledne by fortong
Photo 3274

Další včelí odpoledne

prohlížíme, značíme matky a my s Peťou zvládáme samy oddělky - hustý!

Kuba spraví houpačku v ohradě, pohoupu se - pořádně, pak se houpe Kuba s Peťou a zase ji rozbijou :D
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Katka

@fortong
901% complete

