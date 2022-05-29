Previous
Stěhování by fortong
Photo 3275

Stěhování

bleskurychlý stěhování ovcí, moc jim to nechodí, a prší a tak vůbec je to docela tóčo ale jsou tam, Kuba s Peťou chystají ohradu

večerní pizza a je překvěpivě zima - mám jen krátký šaty, trochu rozpačitý nákup a honem domů
Katka

@fortong
