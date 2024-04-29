Previous
You looking at me? by fperrault
119 / 365

You looking at me?

29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Francois Perrault

@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes, so cute
April 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Great shot, well spotted
April 29th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Pareidolia perfection 😊
April 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise