Previous
120 / 365
Welcome home
Waiting for me on my return from an extended stay in Spain, a late snow storm.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures.
Tags
b&w
Wendy
ace
Oh my. Beautifully but one reason why I now live in Florida. Make a snow angel 😉🙏🏻🤍
April 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wow, it's always so beautiful
April 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spring storm
April 30th, 2024
