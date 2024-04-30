Previous
Welcome home by fperrault
Welcome home

Waiting for me on my return from an extended stay in Spain, a late snow storm.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Francois Perrault

@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures.
Wendy ace
Oh my. Beautifully but one reason why I now live in Florida. Make a snow angel 😉🙏🏻🤍
April 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow, it's always so beautiful
April 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spring storm
April 30th, 2024  
