Previous
153 / 365
Punk rock
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
3
1
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures. I am...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
22nd May 2024 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Babs
ace
Brilliant, I love it.
June 3rd, 2024
☠northy
ace
Fascinating!
June 3rd, 2024
Brigette
ace
Brill!
June 3rd, 2024
