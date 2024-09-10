Sign up
Previous
253 / 365
Under the boardwalk we'll be havin' some fun
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
1
1
Francois Perrault
@fperrault
I am an amateur photographer from Montreal, reconnecting with this hobby after many years of just shooting the obligatory family and travel pictures.
253
photos
47
followers
74
following
69% complete
View this month »
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
3rd September 2024 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Chrissie
Fabulous
September 10th, 2024
