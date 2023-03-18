Previous
Next
Contemporary Art Museum by franbalsera
77 / 365

Contemporary Art Museum

Located in Zaragoza (Spain), the building of this museum is rather strange, isn't it?
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Fran Balsera

ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Amazing shapes. I would say an architect's dream and a builder's nightmare!
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise