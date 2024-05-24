Previous
Hands made of wood by franbalsera
212 / 365

Hands made of wood

For the Get pushed this week,@dkbarnett suggested an image portraying hands. So, here it is. A scuplture of my hands playing the piano. I hope you like it.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Fran Balsera

ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fran Balsera ace
Hello @dkbarnett . This is the challenge. Regards.
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise