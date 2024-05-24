Sign up
Previous
212 / 365
Hands made of wood
For the Get pushed this week,@dkbarnett suggested an image portraying hands. So, here it is. A scuplture of my hands playing the piano. I hope you like it.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
212
photos
37
followers
71
following
58% complete
View this month »
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
piano
,
get-pushed-616
Fran Balsera
ace
Hello
@dkbarnett
. This is the challenge. Regards.
May 24th, 2024
