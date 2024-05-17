Sign up
210 / 365
Snails-eye-view
@la_photographic
suggested for the Get-pushed this week a snails-eye-view.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Tags
get-pushed-615
Fran Balsera
ace
Hello,
@la_photographic
. This is the snails-eye-view. Regards.
May 17th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
May 17th, 2024
