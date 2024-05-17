Previous
Snails-eye-view by franbalsera
210 / 365

Snails-eye-view

@la_photographic suggested for the Get-pushed this week a snails-eye-view.

17th May 2024 17th May 24

Fran Balsera

@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Photo Details

Fran Balsera ace
Hello, @la_photographic. This is the snails-eye-view. Regards.
May 17th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice👍
May 17th, 2024  
